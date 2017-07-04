Family of slain Eaglecrest grad calls on suspect to surrender

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

AURORA, Colo. – Police in Aurora are asking the public to provide tips to help find the man accused of killing recent Eaglecrest High School graduate Alexandrea “Ally” Raber.

An arrest warrant has been issued for 20-year-old Arturo “Art” Garcia. Garcia stands accused of strangling Raber. The 18-year-old homicide victim was preparing to serve in the U.S. Navy, according to family members.

Raber was found dead on Sunday morning inside the Knights Inn Motel on 6th Avenue near I-225 in Aurora. Family members told FOX31 Garcia was Raber’s former boyfriend.

"There had been some previous assault charges where [Garcia] had tried to choke her and then threaten her," Raber’s stepdad Andy Starrett said.

Andy, along with the rest of his family members, are calling on Garcia to step up and face his consequences. Loved ones said there are many things they will miss about Raber. They said her smile, laugh and sense of humor will top the list.

"Her laughter, it was just infectious,” Raber’s mom Tiffany Starrett said. "She was a jokester. She loved to dish it and she was good with taking it."

The family is focused on finding Garcia. Their calls for the public to help bring the accused killer to justice are growing louder as Garcia’s booking photo from a previous arrest is being circulated on social media.

Andy said he wants this story to not only help police. He’s hoping it will speak to other young women trying to escape abusive relationships.

"Do what you can to get out of that situation so you don't end up like our daughter did,” Andy said.

Garcia has ties to El Paso, Texas, according to Raber’s family. Anyone with a tip that leads to an arrest is eligible for a reward up to $2,000. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling CrimeStoppers at 720-913-STOP.

Editor’s note: FOX31 reporter Michael Konopasek is a cousin of Ally Raber’s stepdad Andy Starrett.