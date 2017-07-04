Watch live: ‘Daybreak’
At least 2 injured after vehicle crashes into service truck

Posted 4:49 am, July 4, 2017, by , Updated at 06:04AM, July 4, 2017

DENVER — Two people were taken to a hospital after a serious crash early Tuesday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

A service company truck driver was working on a broken down Hummer limousine when he was hit by a sedan at West Hampden Avenue and South Sheridan Boulevard about 2:40 a.m., police said.

The sedan then hit the service truck and at least one person in a group of people that was standing along the road.

The two people taken to a hospital suffered unknown injuries, one with serious injures. Five vehicles were at the scene of the crash, but only two had visible damage.