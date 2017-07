COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A 375-pound bear spent five hours in a house in Colorado Springs Monday night, Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials said on Twitter.

CPW posted videos of the big bear exploring the house and even opening the refrigerator.

Officials didn’t say how the bear got in or whether anyone was home at the time.

Sadly, wildlife officers tracked the bear and euthanized it, saying it was a threat to the public.

