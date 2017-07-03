× Win a spot on the ‘2 Your Health’ FORTitude team

Labor Day is fast approaching, and so is the newest 10k race in town: FORTitude.

Created by the BolderBOULDER team, this inaugural 10k is taking place in Fort Collins on Labor Day.

Colorado’s Own Channel 2 is sponsoring the event and are looking for runners to join our 2 Your Health team.

We’ll pick four people who enter to join our team. We’ll cover your entry fee and give you one of our team t-shirts. Winners will need to attend our weekly training sessions each Monday at 1 p.m., and agree to post about their training progress on their personal social media accounts.