U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to join Niwot Fourth of July parade

NIWOT, Colo. — The U.S. Supreme Court’s newest justice, Denver native Neil Gorsuch, will make an appearance in Niwot’s Fourth of July parade on Tuesday, the Boulder Daily Camera reports.

The Niwot Community Association, which invited the Gorsuch family to participate in the parade, said they consider Gorsuch a neighbor.

After Gorsuch was sworn in to the Supreme Court in April, he put his Boulder County home near Niwot on the market.

Gorsuch is expected to be in the parade with his wife and daughter.

The association said it didn’t want to take away focus from grand marshal Riki Frea, who they say has done a lot of community service, particularly with schools in Niwot.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. at Cottonwood Square, travels west on Niwot Road and northwest on Second Avenue.