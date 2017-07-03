Surveillance photos released of 3 men who attacked Army veteran at Lakewood light rail station

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- Lakewood police are asking for help identifying three men who attempted to rob an Army veteran and his wife at a light rail station.

It happened on April 25 around 9:40 p.m. at the Lamar light rail station at 6363 West 13th Avenue. Police released surveillance photos of the incident on Monday after having no luck identifying the suspects.

Rob Bingham and his wife got off at the wrong stop on that night and soon realized that wasn't the only thing going wrong.

"Three guys approached us, started talking to us," Bingham said.

Bingham says a man in a black and red jacket--who he suspects was drunk or high--demanded his watch, wallet and his wife's purse.

"He said he had a gun. Me, arrogantly, I'll admit, I said, 'Show it to me.' Then, he took off his jacket and started throwing punches," Bingham said.

As an Army veteran of 14 years, Bingham fought back, keeping the two other suspects in his periphery.

"I've been in the military a long time, so defensiveness is in my nature. So I realized they were kind of young . I did not see a gun. I did not see a weapon or anything. So I realized I could be defensive and I could fight back," Bingham said.

The fight went on for five minutes.

Bingham knew he just had to fend him off until the light rail train came back through.

"I felt bad for them. I was talking to him at the same time, telling them, 'Man you don't have to do this. I'm not giving you anything. This doesn't need to happen,'" he says.

Then, the suspect with a bandanna over his face grabbed his friend and pulled him away.

The trio took off.

"That's dangerous and we need to get those people off the street," Lakewood police spokesman Steve Davis said.

Lakewood police released the suspect photos in hopes someone recognizes any one of them. They don't want to have any other victims down the line.

"Threatening someone you have a gun, that is someone we need to get a hold of," Davis said.

"I think they need to learn. They need to learn that is not okay," says Bingham.

Police don't recommend you ever fight back in a situation like this. But Bingham says his military background helped him appropriately assess the situation.

The suspects face serious charges including attempted robbery, second-degree assault and harassment, among others.

Suspect #1 is a white man, dark hair, with an unknown tattoo on his chest, wearing a black pullover sweatshirt with a red hood and red-and-white stripes, a Chicago Bulls logo on the back, dark pants and red shoes with black and white insoles.

Suspect #2 is a Hispanic man, dark hair, wearing a dark-colored hoodie, light-colored jeans and tan shoes.

Suspect #3 is a dark-skinned man, possibly Hispanic or African American, wearing a light-colored sweatshirt and a blue-and-white bandana around his face.

If you recognize any of the suspects, you could earn a $2,000 reward by calling Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP (7867).