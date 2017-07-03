Steamboat Springs becomes second mountain resort to cancel fireworks show

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS, Colo. -- Steamboat Springs has canceled its fireworks show for July 4, the second Colorado mountain resort to do so because of high temperatures, dry conditions and growing fire concerns.

Police and fire officials evaluated conditions on Howelsen Hill and Emerald Mountain, and decided that for the safety of participants, volunteers and the potential threat of wildfire, the fireworks show will not take place.

"With a wildland fire currently burning west of Steamboat Springs and conditions showing no improvements before Tuesday, we wanted to provide as much advance notice as possible," Steamboat Springs Fire Rescue chief Mel Stewart said.

The fire danger level is rated as moderate for the Steamboat Springs area.

Outside the fireworks show, all other events associated with the Fourth of July holiday will still continue on as scheduled in the town.

Last week, Aspen announced it was canceling its fireworks show for Tuesday because of hot and dry weather.