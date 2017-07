JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. – A semi-truck fire closed down the eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 around Colorado Mills on Monday night.

The Colorado State Patrol says the semi was carrying protein bars and there were no injuries.

TRAFFIC ALERT: I-70 is currently closed east bound at Colorado Mills for a semi truck fire. Unknown for how long. Avoid the area #JeffCo pic.twitter.com/L3HUtiuUhv — Jeffco Sheriff (@jeffcosheriffco) July 4, 2017

Our crews on scene of a semi truck fire on eastbound I-70 near 20th Avenue. The interstate is closed at Colorado Mills. pic.twitter.com/t1VGkp5T0t — WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) July 4, 2017

Officials believe the fire was associated with hot brakes, CSP said.

It is unknown how long the interstate will remain closed.