SBA offers disaster assistance to Denver metro residents affected by hailstorm

DENVER — It has already been called the most expensive hailstorm in Colorado’s history. Insurance losses estimated to reach more than $1.4 billion from the hailstorm that swept the metro on May 8.

The most expensive hailstorm we’ve seen before then was the $1.1 billion storm of July 11, 1990.

Now that Gov. John Hickenlooper has declared the May 8 hailstorm a Disaster, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is able to offer low-interest federal disaster loans to businesses and residents affected in the Denver metro area.

Such assistance will be available in the counties of Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Douglas, Gilpin, Jefferson, Park, and Teller.

If you own a business in any of the above counties, or even a private nonprofit organization, you may now borrow up to $2 million. The money can be used to repair or replace real estate that was destroyed, as well as machinery, inventory, and other business assets.

SBA will also lend additional funds to help with improvements that will help protect, prevent, or minimize the same sort of damage in the future.

Loans up to $200,000 will also be made available to homeowners who need to repair or replace damaged real estate. As well as up to $40,000 loans for eligible homeowners and renters who need to repair or replace personal property.

Businesses can expect interest rates as low as 3.215 percent. That amount will drop for private nonprofit organizations to 2.5 percent. While homeowners and renters will see the lowest interest rates of 1.938 percent, with terms up to 30 years.

The loan amounts and terms will be set by SBA and based on each applicant’s financial condition.

The deadline to return applications for property damage is Aug. 29, 2017.

You can apply online using SBA’s secure website. Further disaster loan information is available from SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or you can email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. Individuals who are deaf or hard of hearing may call (800) 877-8339.

You may also visit the disaster loan outreach center to issue an application in person, and speak with SBA customer service representatives with any further questions you may have.

Outreach Center:

Jefferson County Courts and Administration Building

100 Jefferson County Parkway

Golden, CO 80419

Opens at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 5

Mondays – Fridays 8:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.