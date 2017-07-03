Thornton residents score unexpected victory to halt construction of Topgolf

THORNTON, Colo. — A new Topgolf in Thornton may not become a reality after all after neighbors convinced a judge to overturn approval for the project that was already underway.

The judge overturned the city council’s zoning decision and construction is now on hold.

The Topgolf was being built just east of Interstate 25, off 136th Avenue, right next to Thorncreek Golf Course.

But recently, a homeowner who lives nearby filed a lawsuit claiming the land is not properly zoned for the project.

Many residents whose homes back up to the site say it will ruin their view of the mountains and create traffic problems.

Others are in favor of building the facility.

It’s unclear if the city of Thornton or Topgolf will appeal the ruling.