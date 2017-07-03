Police report: Florida man sits on gun, accidentally shoots himself in genitals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A Florida man reportedly shot himself in the penis when he sat down on his gun over the weekend, according to a police report obtained by WJAX-TV.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office report says that a 38-year-old man accidentally sat on the gun in the driver’s seat of his car outside of his girlfriend’s home on Friday.

The man’s girlfriend told police that he came running into the home and she saw the gunshot wound.

She took the man to an area hospital where he immediately went into surgery.

The man has a previous conviction for cocaine possession and may now face charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to the Orlando Sentinel.