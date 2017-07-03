New Seattle law requires businesses to post schedules 14 days in advance

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE – A new law in the city of Seattle will require that managers post work schedules at least 14 days in advance.

The "Secure Scheduling Law" also requires that employees get at least ten hours off between shifts, the Seattle Times reports.

Employers are also required to give part-time workers more hours before hiring new employees and give preference to employees with child and healthcare needs.

The law, which took effect Saturday, is intended to help people in food or retail jobs that have unpredictable hours.

It only applies to companies with over 500 employees, and full-service restaurants with both 500 employees and 40 or more locations.