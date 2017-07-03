Man killed in Sedalia home shooting identified

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — The man killed in a Sedalia home shooting over the weekend was identified Monday.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office said 33-year-old Nicholas Huner died of a gunshot wound. It did not classify the nature of the death.

The coroner’s office did not say if Huner is the son of Frank Huner Jr., who owns the home.

Huner Jr. called 911 on Saturday night to report he had shot an intruder at his home near Elk Canyon Circle and Elk Canyon Court.

Huner Jr., 59, then said the person he had shot was his adult son, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Nicholas Huner was pronounced dead at the scene. Huner Jr. was booked on a charge of second-degree murder, though the sheriff’s office said that could change as the investigation unfolds.