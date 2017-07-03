Loveland Ski Area adopts new mountain dog

SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — Loveland Ski Area has a new mountain dog.

11-month-old Parker had his first day at Loveland on Monday. His owner, Dustin Schaefer, adopted him on Saturday.

Schaefer’s previous dog, Toby, passed away in May after being known as the PR dog for the ski area for three seasons. Toby also was seen on several Broncos games.

Parker will be doing many of the same things Toby did for the ski area.

“Today is Parker’s first day at Loveland Ski Area! Only 88 days until snowmaking buddy. Toby is smiling down at you Parker,” the ski area wrote in a Facebook post on Monday.