Fire danger remains high as several blazes burn across state

DENVER -- The fire danger remains high across most of the state on Monday.

The high temperatures and dry conditions are combining to create dangerous conditions during the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Firefighters are battling several fires that broke out over the weekend across the state.

In Eagle County, the Gutzler Fire exploded late Sunday and continues to burn. The fire is about 14 miles southwest of Kremmling and has consumed more than 250 acres.

Crews were able to get an attack going and resumed the firefighting efforts on Monday morning. The fire is burning in the White River National Forest.

The Mill Creek Fire is burning in an area in the northwest part of the state in Routt County.

It's moving across some very rugged, heavily forested land northwest of Steamboat Springs. The fire started when a tree fell on a bulldozer that was working in the area.

And the Lightner Creek Fire west of Durango has consumed more than 400 acres. But officials said late Sunday night that it is 95 percent contained.

Fire crews are expected to spend Monday mopping up and monitoring the fire. About 170 homes had to be evacuated late last week, but all residents have been allowed back into their homes.

The Red Cross was sheltering evacuees from that fire over the weekend, but it closed Sunday.