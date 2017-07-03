Double-Date Night at The Melting Pot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Melting Pot is the original fondue restaurant, where guests can enjoy several fondue cooking styles and a variety of unique cheeses, entrees, salads, and unforgettable desserts. Enjoy a wide range of seasonal and fixed menu items, and a selection of wines and craft beers. Indulge in the 4-Course Experience by selecting your favorite cheese fondue, salad, entrée, and chocolate and then choose one of their tempting cooking styles and sauces to enhance the flavor in every bite. And for the month of July, they offer a Double-Date Night deal for only $30/per person!