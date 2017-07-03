× ‘Dog Walker Watch’ program launching in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo — A new program is launching this month to teach people who are out walking their dogs to identify suspicious behavior.

The Wheat Ridge Police Department will hold training classes, with the first class planned for Tuesday, July 11 from 6-7 p.m. at the WRPD 7500 W. 29th Ave in Wheat Ridge. The free class is open to Wheat Ridge residents and dogs must be licensed.

“This is a great way for residents and their four-legged friends to help local law enforcement as they do what they do every day, walk through the community,” said Wheat Ridge Police Chief Dan Brennan. “What we ask is if dog walkers see suspicious behavior like seeing someone attempting to open car doors along neighborhood streets, someone trespassing behind building/houses or cars driving around with their lights off after dark that they make a call to 911 or our non-emergency line. If your instincts are telling you something doesn’t look right it probably isn’t.”

Dog guardians/owners who attend training (dogs can stay home) will be presented with a certificate signed by WRPD Chief Brennan.

Those participating in training will also receive a special neckerchief for their four-legged companion to wear as they “patrol” the neighborhood on their daily walks as an Honorary WRPD K-9.

According to the Humane Society of the United States and the ASPCA, there are more than 75 million dog owners across the nation.

Dog Walker Watch encourages neighbors to assist local law enforcement as extra eyes and ears while out walking their dog. The program enhances the partnership between police and community while providing resources so neighbors can be more aware and learn how to effectively observe and report suspicious activity.

Pet guardians/owners can register for the WRPD Dog Walker Watch training class on July 11, at ci.wheatridge.co.us/WRPDDogWatch. Registration for the next class on August 7 will be required in-person at National Night Out on August 1, 2017 at Hayward Park in Wheat Ridge.