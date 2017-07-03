Deputies investigate possible drowning at Jackson Lake in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Colo. — The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office is leading the investigation into a possible drowning on Saturday in Jackson Lake.

The body of 45-year-old Cord Carpenter, 45, was recovered Sunday.

Investigators said witnesses saw Carpenter swimming near a boat dock at a private marina Saturday afternoon. Family members reported Carpenter missing late Saturday night.

Surveillance footage shows Carpenter entering the water there but not returning.

A dive team from the Platte Valley Fire Protection District in Kersey found the body Sunday morning about 60 feet from shore.

The investigation continues by the sheriff’s office, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office.