Daybreak Delights: Firecracker Bars

David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Firecracker bars.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: FIRECRACKER BARS

What you Need:

Cereal Bars (Recipe Follows)

Melted Chocolate (Milk, or White)

Festive Sprinkles (Red, White and Blue)

Wooden Skewers

What to Do:

Make Cereal Bars: Use 5 Cups Cereal your choice: Chocolate Puffs, Oat O’s, Corn Flakes, or Puffed Rice. Melt together 4 cups Mini Marshmallows and 1 stick of unsalted butter, with a pinch of Kosher Salt., stir in the cereal, and press into a lightly sprayed baking pan to cool and set. Once cool cut into equal bars. Enjoy

Take a Cereal Bar, and insert the wooden skewer into one plate side of it.

Dip the top end of the cereal bar into the melted chocolate and allow the excess to drip off. Place dipped bar onto a parchment lined baking sheet and sprinkle with festive sprinkles. allow the chocolate to set up prior To serving. Enjoy!