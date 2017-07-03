Colorado Freedom Memorial damaged during 4th of July weekend

AURORA, Colo. — The Colorado Freedom Memorial in Aurora’s Springhill Community Park was seriously damaged over the Independence Day weekend.

A glass panel was completely shattered “in what appears to be a random act of vandalism,” the president of the non-profit organization said on the Facebook page dedicated to the memorial.

“What a sad comment it is that a place that honors Colorado’s fallen who gave their lives defending the Freedom we celebrate on the 4th, would be subject to this,” Rick Crandall wrote.

The Colorado Freedom Memorial is made up of 24 panels of glass that lean forward and back, representative of men falling in action.

Replacing the one panel will cost $55,000 because no two panels are the same and each piece is a custom job, Crandall explained.

“While we have insurance I’m certain it won’t be enough to cover the cost of replacing the panel,” Crandall stated.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to accept donations to repair the memorial.

Organizers said any additional funds raised will “help support much needed surveillance for the Memorial.”

The memorial is 12-feet tall and 95-feet long and bears the names of nearly 6,000 service members and MIAs.

It was dedicated on Memorial Day in 2013.