Colorado among top 5 most patriotic states in America

DENVER — As Colorado prepares to celebrate our nation’s independence this July 4, personal finance website WalletHub is giving the Centennial State one more reason to celebrate. The website listed Colorado among the top 5 most patriotic states in America.

We didn’t gain the honor for setting off the most fireworks or selling the most hot dogs. Instead, Colorado gained notoriety based off of resident’s military and civic engagement.

WalletHub ranked military engagement based on the number of Coloradoan’s enlisted, how many veterans live in the state, along with the amount of active-duty and military reserve personnel living here.

Civic engagement was calculated by how many people voted in the 2016 presidential election, as well as voters in the 2016 primary elections.

Volunteer rate and volunteer hours per resident were also calculated, including AmeriCorps and Peace Corps volunteers. Participation in trail and grand jury was also ranked.

And for a little fun, WalletHub added the frequency of Google searches for American flags.

All 50 states were subject to the same criteria. Landing Virginia in the number one spot. Colorado was not far behind, coming in as the 5th Most Patriotic State. Dead last at number 50 was New Jersey.

Colorado also came in third place among states with the highest percent of adults who voted in the 2016 presidential election.

So, give yourself a Patriotic Pat on the back, Colorado! You earned it!

Data used to create this ranking were collected from the U.S. Census Bureau, Department of Veterans Affairs, Defense Manpower Data Center, Corporation for National & Community Service, Peace Corps, Military OneSource, United States Elections Project, Administrative Office of the United States Courts, and Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning & Engagement.