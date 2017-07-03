Children reported missing from Elbert County found safe; arrest made

ELBERT COUNTY, Colo. — Two children who were reported missing since Friday afternoon were found safe Sunday in Aurora, the Elbert County Sheriff’s Office said Monday.

Jordan Jackson, 14, and his 9-year-old sister McKayla Jackson were last seen together at Evans Park in Elizabeth about 2 p.m. Friday. They reportedly were seen leaving in a dark-colored Honda sedan.

The children were found at a Travel Lodge Hotel (14200 E. Sixth Ave.) about 3 p.m. Sunday. They were not harmed and are in good health, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Alex Jackson, 45, was arrested in connection with the disappearance of the children. It’s not known how he is related to the children.

The investigation into the disappearance continues, the sheriff’s office said.

“Deputies and investigators did an incredible job of locating the children; their relentless drive paid off. McKayla and Jordan are safe and well, we couldn’t ask for anything more,” Elbert County Sheriff Shayne Heap said.

The Aurora Police Department assisted in helping find the children, the sheriff’s office said.