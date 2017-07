COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — A driver hit several parked vehicles in a crash east of downtown Colorado Springs on Monday morning, KRDO reports.

The crash happened about 3 a.m. in the parking lot of Atlas Auto (1925 E. Platte Ave.). The driver was arrested and is facing drunk driving charges.

Police told the station the male driver sideswiped a Subaru, then went over a curb and into a fence. Six vehicles were damaged.