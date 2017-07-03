‘Smishing’ scams target text messages

NEW YORK — You’ve probably heard of phishing scams by now, where scammers try to get you to reveal your personal information with a fraudulent email. But now, more and more scammers are ditching email for fraudulent text messages, in a new rising scam with a funny name called “smishing.”

Cyber-security experts say crooks are turning to text messaging because they realize more people are wising up to suspicious emails, whereas more people trust text messages.

Scammers are pretending to be banks, service providers, grocery stores, and more — sending people text messages with a link to try and get victims to click on it, and type in sensitive information. Experts say these text messages can often seem very real.

Examples, according to USA Today, include:

“ Dear customer, Bank of America needs you to verify your PIN number immediately to confirm you’re the proper account holder. Some accounts have been breached. We urgently ask you to protect yourself by confirming your info here.”

“ IRS Notice: Tax Return File Overdue! Click here to enter your information to prevent being prosecuted. “

“ “Beautiful weekend coming up. Wanna go out? Sophie gave me your number. Check out my profile here.”

Experts say if you get one of these text messages, simply delete them. They say real organizations would never ask you to reveal personal information via text.

You can also install anti-malware software for your mobile device.