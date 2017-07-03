50-year-old Montrose mountain biker dies on Telluride trail

TELLURIDE, Colo. — A 50-year old man from Montrose died while mountain biking on a trail in the Telluride Ski Area on Sunday, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office said.

The man was cycling with his wife on the Prospect Trail loop when he slumped and fell over, the sheriff’s office said.

The woman called 911 while other cyclists stopped to administer CPR. EMTs took over when they arrived just east of the bottom of Lift 11, but they couldn’t resuscitate the man.

“We had a lot of people do everything they could to help, from helping responders locate the scene, to performing CPR, and anything and everything we asked them to do,” San Miguel County sheriff’s deputy Chris White said.

The man’s name was not released.