4th of July Safety tips for pets

Summertime is the time for dogs fearful of loud noises - fireworks and summertime thunderstorms.

Recommended treatments:

a) a windowless room and playing the TV or Radio during the storm or fire works

b) a "Thundershirt ", a swaddling type clothing that hugs the dog and often this contact can be reassuring. It doesn't work for all dogs but some folks swear by it for their animals

c) Sedation- your veterinarian may proscribe a mild sedative to offset the noise. This can lead to your dog being tranquilized for a period even after the noise ends.

D) Distraction - some animal psychologists recommend a type of behavioral modification which involves engaging the dog in some activity ( play, toys, food, treats, rewarded, time with the owner) to distract the animal from the noise. This sometimes works. Your veterinarian can help suggest the best method for your pet.