4th of July Safety tips for pets

Jessi Burns from the Foothills Animal Shelter has some advice on how to keep our pets safe on the 4th of July.
Although we may love the fireworks and noise that comes along with the holiday, pets can become stressed with the bright sights and loud sounds.
- There are many precautions that can be taken on the 4th of July that can help keep your animal safe and sound.
- Keep pets indoors as much as possible in a quiet and cool place.
- If your pet gets especially anxious during fireworks, keep them secure in a bedroom or even a crate. Turn on the television or a radio for noise to block out the sound of fireworks.
- Monitor your pet when they go outside and don’t leave them alone. Although your pet may have never tried to escape your yard before, they may get scared and jump over a fence.
- Although tempting, avoid taking pets to firework displays. It’s better not to take the chance of your animal getting spooked and running away in an unfamiliar location.
- Do not use fireworks around pets.
- Make sure your pet is wearing a collar with a current license tag so if they do become lost, they can be returned more quickly and easily.
- If you have company coming over for the holiday, make sure to keep an eye on your pet to ensure they don’t bolt out the door.
- Unfortunately, 4th of July is also a very busy time for animal shelters because there are typically more lost pets coming into the Shelter.
- Loud fireworks go off days leading up to the actual holiday, and even sometimes for several days after. July 5th is usually the busiest day at an animal shelter with so many lost pets coming in the prior days.