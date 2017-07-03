× 33-year-old actress/podcaster known for discussing depression dies by suicide

LOS ANGELES — A 33-year-old actress and podcaster known for being outspoken about her struggle with depression was found dead in her home on Saturday.

Stevie Ryan died by suicide, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s office website.

Ryan started out on YouTube, doing impersonations of celebrities including Kim Kardashian and Justin Bieber.

She later starred in her own comedy sketch show called “Stevie TV” on VH1 and recently co-hosted a show about relationships called “Sex With Brody” on E!

She was the co-host of a podcast about depression called “Mentally Ch(ill).”

In an episode posted just three days before her death, Ryan discussed the recent death of her grandfather.

“I’m just worried this will send me into a deeper depression,” Ryan said.

The day before she died she posted a photo of her grandfather with the caption, “The man of my dreams will now only be in my dreams. I’ll miss you everyday, forever. I love you my Pa.”

Fans replied to the post with messages expressing their sadness and offering their condolences to her family.

“You will never ever be forgotten Stevie. I hope you are in your Grandpa’s arms right now,” one person wrote.

“My heart hurts,” another posted.

“I’m so sorry that you felt like there was no reason to go on stevie, I wish things could have gone differently for you,” another wrote.

If you need someone to talk with about suicidal feelings, please call the national suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-SUICIDE or 1-800-273-TALK, or click here for a list of suicide prevention hotlines in your state.