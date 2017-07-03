× 18-year-old Eaglecrest graduate found dead in Aurora motel

AURORA, Colo. — The death of an 18-year-old woman who was found in a motel room in Aurora is now being investigated as a homicide, police confirmed Monday.

The Aurora Police Department identified the victim as Alexandrea Victoria Raber. Family members told FOX31 Denver she went by “Ally.”

Raber had just graduated from Eaglecrest High School in May. Her family said she was getting ready to leave for the Navy.

Officers found Raber’s body after responding to request for a welfare check at the Knights Inn Motel at 14200 E. Sixth Ave. on Sunday and morning.

Investigators said there were “suspicious circumstances” her death but did not provide any other details.

Police have not said whether they have identified a suspect but asked anyone with information about the case to call 303-739-6106 or Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.