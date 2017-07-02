Woman found dead at Aurora motel: Homicide detectives investigating ‘suspicious circumstances’

AURORA, Colo. — Police said they are investigating “suspicious circumstances” around the death of a woman found in a motel in Aurora.

Officers responded to request for a welfare check at the Knights Inn Motel at 14200 East 6th Avenue at about 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The officers found the woman’s body inside a motel room.

“There are suspicious circumstances surrounding the female’s death,” officials with the Aurora Police Department said in a statement released to the media.

Homicide detectives are investigating the case, department officials said.

“This is still an active and on-going investigation and there are no further details to provide at this time,” officials stated.

The woman’s name will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once a positive identification has been made and the next of kin has been notified.

The Aurora Police Department is asking anyone with information about this case to contact Agent Todd Fredericksen with the Major Crimes/Homicide Unit at 303-739-6106. Tipsters can also provide information to Metro Denver Crime Stoppers by calling 720-913-7867. By using Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.