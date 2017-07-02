Sheriff’s office: Sedalia man reported shooting intruder, then said it was his son

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — A Sedalia man called 911 Saturday night and said he had shot an intruder. Moments later, the man said the person he had shot was his son, officials with the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office told FOX31 Denver.

Frank Leo Huner called police at about 10:15 p.m. to say he’d shot a person at his home near Elk Canyon Circle and Elk Canyon Court, according to the sheriff’s office.

The person who was shot was later pronounced deceased, investigators confirmed.

The sheriff’s office did not release the age of the shooting victim and said the coroner will have to formally identify the body to confirm whether it is Hunter’s son.

The home was still blocked off with yellow police tape Sunday morning.

Huner, 58, was booked on a second degree murder charge, but officials with the sheriff’s office said that could change as they continue to investigate.