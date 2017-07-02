× Rockies Arenado and Blackmon All Stars

DENVER — The Colorado Rockies will have two starters in this year’s All Star game, SS Nolan Arenado and OF Charlie Blackmon.

This is Arenado’s third All Star selection and his first time as a starter.

Nolan Arenado wins a tight race to nab the starting NL 3B role for the 1st time in his career – his 3rd #ASG selection. pic.twitter.com/lKayPdvNUf — MLB (@MLB) July 2, 2017

Blackmon’s selection is his second, first time as a starter.

.@Chuck_Nazty is voted into the NL starting OF for the first time, marking his 2nd #ASG appearance. pic.twitter.com/hp7iI9SHoD — MLB (@MLB) July 2, 2017