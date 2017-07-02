Rockies Arenado and Blackmon All Stars
DENVER — The Colorado Rockies will have two starters in this year’s All Star game, SS Nolan Arenado and OF Charlie Blackmon.
This is Arenado’s third All Star selection and his first time as a starter.
Blackmon’s selection is his second, first time as a starter.
“It shows that our players are being recognized for their talent and our team,” says Rockies Manager Buddy Bell. “It’s a great feather in the cap for them.”
The 88th MLB All-Star Game will be played Tuesday, July 11 in Miami at 5:30 p.m. on FOX31 Denver.