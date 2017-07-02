× Protesters hold ‘Impeachment March’ in Denver

DENVER — Protesters held an “Impeachment March” at Civic Center Park and the Colorado State Capitol on Sunday.

Organizers planned to circle the Capitol three times and recite a quote from the Declaration of Independence:

“But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

Organizers said it would be “absolutely, 100%, a non-violent event.” They warned that there may be counter-protesters at the event but urged participants not to engage with them.

Organizers said there would be speeches from Jeanette Vizguerra, an undocumented immigrant who had been living in sanctuary in a Denver church to avoid deportation until she was granted a stay of removal, and Tay Anderson, a candidate for the District 4 seat on Denver’s Board of Education.