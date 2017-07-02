Police shoot, kill armed man in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Police shot and killed a man in Fort Collins Saturday night.

Colorado State University Police officers responded to a report of a “threatening male” near South Whitcomb Street and West Prospect Road at 8:38 p.m., according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office. Officers from Fort Collins Police Services also responded to the area to assist CSU officers.

The sheriff’s office said the man was armed with a weapon but did not say what prompted officers to shoot the man.

“During the course of their interaction, police fired shots, striking the man,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement released Sunday. No officers were injured.

The man was transported to Medical Center of the Rockies where he was pronounced deceased.

The Larimer County Coroner’s Office will release the identity of the suspect at a later time. The sheriff’s office said there is no indication that the man was a student at CSU and there is no ongoing risk to the public.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and the 8th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team will be investigating agency.

Just one day earlier, Larimer County Sheriff’s deputies shot a suspect who ran from them after a chase and a crash.

Sheriff Justin Smith said he has never witnessed back to back officer-involved shootings in his 26 years with Larimer County.

“Officers train to protect lives – including their own. Officers first seek an outcome where everyone goes home safe and sound. However, given the situations that officers respond, unfortunately, that is not always possible,” Sheriff Smith wrote on Facebook.

“With an 85-90% increase in violent crime in our area over the last 3 years, no one should be surprised that officers are themselves facing more and more situations where they may have to use higher degrees of force,” the sheriff continued.

“Police officers, who heed the call to protect and serve their community, do deserve the benefit of your doubts when they employ deadly force. Officers in those circumstances deserve to know that they won’t be automatically thrown under the bus because of political reasons,” Smith stated. “However, along with that, you should expect that investigations into the use of deadly force will be absolutely thorough, objective and fair.”