Passengers evacuated after fire on United Express plane in Denver

DENVER — Passengers had to be evacuated from a United Express plane that caught fire at Denver International Airport Sunday afternoon.

Flight 5869 was arriving from Aspen and had 65 people on board, including the crew, according to airport officials. The flight was operated by SkyWest.

Passengers posted photos of the scary scene on Twitter.

My flight from Aspen to Denver caught fire on runway after landing. @rabiasquared pic.twitter.com/Etm3j165Qp — raiyan (@raiyansyed) July 2, 2017

All passengers were evacuated safely with no injuries, airport officials said.

Passengers said the response from Denver Fire was “immediate.”

Quick and immediate response. first responders on runway. Huge thanks to pilot and crew for helping get passengers off safe. #Denver. pic.twitter.com/ZAlslCTemh — raiyan (@raiyansyed) July 2, 2017

“Everyone is safe though shook. All our stuff is on the plane. Waiting for diaper bag, stroller, ID, all my personal items,” Rabia Chaudry said on Twitter.

“All runways are now open as investigation into SkyWest fire continues. Other airport operations remain unaffected,” airport officials said at 3:25 p.m.