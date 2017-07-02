Fireworks: Check a schedule of shows & share your photos

Nuggets reportedly sign Paul Millsap

Posted 9:41 pm, July 2, 2017, by , Updated at 09:50PM, July 2, 2017

ATLANTA, GA - MARCH 12: Paul Millsap #4 of the Atlanta Hawks reacts to a turnover by the Memphis Grizzlies at Philips Arena on March 12, 2016 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

DENVER — It is being widely reported that the Nuggets have signed free agent power forward Paul Millsap to a three-year, $90 million deal.

Millsap, 32, averages 14.2 points and 7.5 rebounds in 11 seasons with Atlanta and Utah. Millsap will bring the Nuggets a proven veteran to play along with young players such as Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray and Gary Harris.

The 2 sides met Sunday and finalized the deal. The Nuggets brought in Broncos LB Brandon Marshall to help lure Millsap to Denver.

 

 