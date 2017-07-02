× Montez changes diet

Boulder, CO — Colorado Buffalo quarterback Steven Montez has spent his offseason making smart choices. Not just studying X’s and O’s, but also his diet.

Montez has dropped 20 pounds from his 6’5 frame.

His motivation to eat healthy began after the 2016 game versus Oregon. “I was being carried to the sideline, just exhausted and shouldn’t have been,” says Montez. “It was because I was eating Totinos pizza everyday.”

With help from a nutritionist, Montez now has a diet consisting of fruits, vegetables and lean meat. He cooks his meals at home and relies on his George Foreman grill.

Montez is expected to be the Buffs starting quarterback in 2017.