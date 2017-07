DENVER — Denver police are asking for the public’s help locating a 10-year-old boy who hasn’t been seen since Saturday night.

Malaci Robinson was last seen at East Ranch Park, near East 47th Avenue and Jebel Street, at 8:30 p.m., according to the Denver Police Department.

He was wearing a dark blue shirt, gray shorts and black sandals, police said. He is 4-foot-7 and weighs about 85 pounds.

Anyone with information about Robinson is asked to call Denver police immediately at 720.913.2000.