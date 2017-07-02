Man proposes to girlfriend, asks younger sister with Down syndrome to be his ‘best friend forever’

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Two sisters from Indiana are preparing for a very special day this fall.

Will Seaton, 25, and Ashley Schaus, 23, started dating in 2010 after they both attended a car show.

Soon after, Schaus introduced Seaton to her sister, Hannah, who has Down syndrome, and said they were a “package deal,” WAGA reports.

“She has Down syndrome and diabetes, and I look after her and protect her,” Ashley Schaus told WAGA. “To be with me, you must accept her and love her as well.”

In March Seaton proposed to Ashley Schaus, but she wasn’t the only he popped the question to that day. He also asked Hannah to be his “best friend forever.”

“Before you knew it, he was down on one knee, asking her [Hannah] to be his best friend forever,” Ashley Schaus said. “It was the sweetest moment in my whole life watching Hannah be so happy and feeling so special.”

They both said yes.

Hannah Schaus told ABC News that Seaton’s decision to include her made her “very happy.”

“He takes me fishing and makes funny jokes. He makes me laugh and takes care of me,” Hannah Schaus told ABC News.

The couple plans to get married in October, and 15-year-old Hannah will be involved with everything in the wedding – including sharing vows.

“They will make promises to each other to always care for one another, share secrets, make jokes and go fishing, as that’s one of their favorite things to do together,” Ashley Schaus said. “Will and I will share our vows and we all three will walk out down the aisle together.”

“She will be a part of everything when it comes to the wedding.”