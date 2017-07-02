× Crews fighting 200-acre fire in Eagle County

EAGLE COUNTY, Colo. — A new wildfire broke out in Eagle County on Sunday.

The Gutzler Fire is located approximately 14 miles southwest of Kemmling and 9 miles east of State Bridge, according to officials with White River Forest.

At 4:30 p.m., the fire was approximately 50 acres and active, officials said on Twitter. At 6 p.m., officials said the fire had grown to about 200 acres.

Crews had launched an air attack on the fire, officials said.