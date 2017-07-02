× Burt’s Bees coveralls recalled

NEW YORK — Burt’s Bees Baby is recalling about 8,500 infant coveralls because a snap may pop off, which poses a choking hazard.

The Butterfly Garden Coverall & Hat Sets in Blossom Pink with style number LY24195 are being recalled.

The company has not received any reports of injures, but they have received 11 reports of the snaps detaching, according to the Consumer Product and Safety Commission.

To get a refund, you need to register your item online.

Then Burt’s Bees Baby will send you a pre-paid envelope, so you can send the garment back to the company and receive a $20 e-gift card.