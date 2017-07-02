× Andrew Hamilton sets new Nolan’s 14 record

SAWATCH MOUNTAINS, COLORADO – Andrew Hamilton now holds all records for Nolan’s 14. He might be Superman.

Hamilton set a new north-south record of 53 hours and 42 minutes when he reached Blank Cabin at 7:17am Sunday morning. This record includes the 14 highest peaks over 14,000ft in the Sawatch Mountain Range and covers roughly 100miles including 44,000 feet of climbing.

In addition, Hamilton started the north-south traverse on Mount of the Holy Cross turning his effort into what’s called “Holy Nolan’s” or “Nolan’s 15”. Adding Holy Cross tacks on another 30 miles of distance. Hamilton is the only known person to complete “Holy Nolan’s”.

Hamilton said immediately after finishing, “Several times during the past three days, I told my support team, “I don’t think I’m going to finish this.” I was thinking it is not worth the pain. With the right mindset, and a fair dose of suffering, one can push through those doubts.”

Hamilton was supported by a diligent, caring crew including Andrea Sansone, Will Robnett, Lisa Dianne Martin, Elizabeth Stevens, Rob Barlow and others.

Andrea Sansone said, “Andrew is the mentally toughest person I will ever know. I love crewing for him, even through all my anxiety, and some of his self doubts, I don’t lose confidence. In His ability. I love being part of his goals and hope we can continue to encourage and inspire the community.”

Hamilton also holds the record for the south-north traverse of Nolan’s 14. He set that time in 2015 at 53:39 from Blank Cabin to the Fish Hatchery below Mount Massive. That effort was unsupported by crew.

Nolan’s 14 is not a race but time is kept. The goal is to see how many of the 14 Sawatch 14er summits you can complete in 60 hours. Historical records by Matt Mahoney indicate a finishing rate of roughly 15% and can be found here.