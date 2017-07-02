× Alumni the key to Colorado Miners basketball camp

Denver — Summer isn’t complete without spending a couple of days in a hot gym. This past week Randy Perkins, who in addition to running the Colorado Miners community center in Denver, is also running his annual basketball camp.

The Miners basketball camp relies heavily on their alumni to help run the camp. There are 9 Miners alumni currently starting for Division 1 college programs and 27 who have played at the collegiate level. This allows campers to get great lessons from experienced basketball players, including Denver native Josh Perkins who currently plays at Gonzaga.