Thornton police officer rescues adorable baby ducklings camped out under cruiser

Posted 8:33 pm, July 1, 2017, by , Updated at 08:34PM, July 1, 2017

THORNTON, Colo. — One  police officer took a quick break from protecting the community to protect an adorable group of baby ducklings.

In a tweet sent out by the Thornton Police Department, there was an “investigation of ‘fowl’ play, after a short chase #TPDOfcBradley took (3) suspects into custody and ‘quacked’ the case!”

The officer is pictured peeking underneath a police cruiser to retrieve the three baby ducks.

Police haven’t said where the ducks will be headed but it’s safe to say they’re in good hands.

