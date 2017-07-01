Thornton police officer rescues adorable baby ducklings camped out under cruiser

THORNTON, Colo. — One police officer took a quick break from protecting the community to protect an adorable group of baby ducklings.

BREAKING NEWS – Investigation of "fowl" play, after a short chase #TPDOfcBradley took (3) suspects into custody and "quacked" the case! 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/Y9mqNyaQWg — Thornton Police Dept (@ThorntonPolice) July 2, 2017

In a tweet sent out by the Thornton Police Department, there was an “investigation of ‘fowl’ play, after a short chase #TPDOfcBradley took (3) suspects into custody and ‘quacked’ the case!”

The officer is pictured peeking underneath a police cruiser to retrieve the three baby ducks.

Police haven’t said where the ducks will be headed but it’s safe to say they’re in good hands.