Swipe left: politics may be killing romance

Dating is hard enough as it is when dealing with a perfect storm of awkward silence, quiet contemplation of who should reach for the check and pondering whether you have lipstick on your teeth.

Add a healthy dose of the Donald and you may find yourself face-to-face with a full blown tornado.

In an increasingly political world, it may be tough for singles to reconcile dating across party lines. With digital dating apps like Tinder and Bumble changing the way people meet, voting blue or red could earn you a left swipe.

In an interview with the Sacramento Bee, a relationship coach and founder of the website eflirtexpert.com said politics may be killing romance.

“His presidency has created this new deal-breaker,” noted Laurie Davis Edwards. “It tells me that people are valuing politics much higher as a preference than they were before.”

With only 300- 500 characters to describe yourself in a digital bio, some are using that space to say ‘yay’ or ‘nay’ to certain political preferences.

“It’s another example of how massively our dating culture has changed over the past four years, partly because of politics and also because of technology,” said Edwards.

Among the millions of profiles found on Bumble or Twitter, singles are increasingly weeding out daters with different views.

“Trump voters please swipe left, and go to your room and think about what you’ve done,” wrote one Tinder user.

A “left swipe” means the digital dater has passed on the potential for love with that person.

Another profile found on Bumble instructed female anti-Trump daters to please decline a potential match. “I love this country and I love President Trump. If you can’t love him, you can’t love me,” a part of the bio read.

The dating divide seems immune to gender, race or age. “It’s just that people are so opinionated about him,” Davis Edwards said. “I think that’s true wherever you are, and for both genders. … If you’re opinionated about him, you’re opinionated about him.”

Data released by Match.com gives a snapshot of dating today.

According to the site, 60 percent of singles say they are less open to dating across party lines than two years ago. Conservatives are 57 percent more likely to date across party lines.

Julie Spira, a Los Angeles-based online dating coach who created cyberdatingexpert.com said the new trend to reject or embrace a potential date solely on an elected official is a new obstacle to dating in 2017.

“People are so divided in our country right now that they don’t even want to start a relationship with someone who they don’t agree with politically. I’ve never seen it like this, ever,” Spira said. “Being on the same political page is more important to singles now than it has ever been in history. It used to be that dating a smoker was a top deal-breaker. That’s been replaced with politics.”