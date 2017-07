× Sexually violent predator who cut off ankle monitor caught

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A sexually violent predator who cut off his ankle monitor and was last seen near a park on Monday was caught late Friday night.

The Department of Corrections along with law enforcement made the apprehension.

Chavez has a history of sexual assault on a child and possessing a weapon.

He was back in custody Saturday. There was no word yet on additional charges he might face.