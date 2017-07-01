Several fire departments respond to 10-acre brush fire near Sedalia

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- Crews from at least four fire department responded to a brush fire near Sedalia in Douglas County late Saturday afternoon.

South Metro Fire Rescue said the fire was burning south of Highway 67 and west of Highway 85. Smoke was visible.

Video provided by South Metro showed the fire burning near some railroad tracks.

The Colorado State Patrol said roads were open, but there were delays on Highway 67.

Emergency crews reported the fire was under control at about 5 p.m. after burning 10 acres. "No injuries, no structures damaged, unknown cause at this time," South Metro Fire Rescue posted on Twitter.

The fire department had an additional message:

1 of 2 *Safety Message* A community member was flying a drone in the area of the fire while a firefighting helicopter was being used. — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 1, 2017

2 of 2 Please follow FAA guidelines and do not fly drones near wildland fires or firefighting air support must be grounded. — SouthMetroFireRescue (@SouthMetroPIO) July 1, 2017

39.439405 -104.961604