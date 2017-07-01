Pre-evacuations for Lightner Fire lifted

DURANGO, Colo. — Officials lifted pre-evacuations Saturday night for residents impacted by the Lightner Creek Fire.

Evacuations will be lifted in stages, according to a post of La Plata County’s Facebook page.

All pre-evacuations lifted for #lightnercreekfire: Rafter J & vicinity, CR 206, Rockridge, Highway 160 west of CR 207. Be safe, folks! pic.twitter.com/UZWA01nZoZ — La Plata County, CO (@LaPlataCountyCO) July 2, 2017

According to the post, residents on County Road 207 north of the intersection of County Road 207/208 will be allowed to return home Saturday night.

Beginning at 8 a.m. Sunday, all remaining evacuated residents will be allowed to return home. This includes residents of County Roads 207 and 208 north of U.S. Highway 160.

Because County Roads 207 and 208 remain closed for fire fighting operations, residents will need a Rapid Tag card in order to be allowed access. These cards are available to residents only from 7a.m. to 11 a.m. Sunday at Escalante Middle School in Durango.

The post continues: residents may enter and exit the area as often as needed, but please limit travel during peak fire operations traffic periods from 7 a.m to 9 a.m. and 7p.m. to 9 p.m. each day. Officials issued the reminder that this remains an active fire area, with firefighting operations under way near homes.

Officials said firefighters kept the Lightner Creek Fire west of Durango from growing on Friday. It had consumed more than 400 acres and is nearly 30 percent contained.

People in about 170 homes were evacuated. Most of them remained out of their homes.

A community meeting was held Friday night in which fire managers updated residents about the situation and what will happen in the coming days.

Gov. John Hickenlooper declared a disaster emergency on Thursday to help deploy resources to the Lightner Creek Fire burning west of Durango in southwestern Colorado.

The fire started at a home Wednesday afternoon north of Highway 160, then spread. One home was destroyed.

Officials said Thursday night the fire had grown to about 362 acres and was 20 percent contained. Firefighters are being hampered by hot, dry, windy conditions.

Officials said no new structures are being threatened, and there have been no injuries or fatalities.

The state’s multimission aircraft has been deployed to help in the firefighting effort. Hickenlooper’s declaration also includes having the Colorado National Guard to deploy to provide support if requested.

The evacuation center for people and their pets was moved from the La Plata County Fairgrounds to Escalante Middle School on Thursday afternoon.

A community hotline for the fire was established at 970-385-8700.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.