Photos: Zany, wild, creative characters at Denver Comic Con

DENVER — Tens of thousands of people, many of them in crazy costumes, are having a great time this weekend at Denver Comic Con at the Colorado Convention Center. It runs through Sunday.
Last year Denver Comic Con hosted more than 114,000 guests for three days of family friendly fun and educational workshops. Visitors have a chance to meet dozens of celebrities, artists, authors and pop culture enthusiasts.
Hours
|Date
|Show Floor
|Panels & Screenings
|Saturday, July 1
|10 a.m. – 7 p.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 11 p.m.
|Sunday, July 2
|10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
|10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.