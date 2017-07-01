New wildfire burning in northwest Colorado mountains

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. — A new wildfire was burning in northwest Colorado Saturday.

Firefighters with the West Routt Fire District were on the scene northeast of Hayden. One report said the fire was near Pilot Knob, which is in the mountains northwest of Steamboat Springs.

The West Routt Fire District said the fire started when a tree fell on a bulldozer that was working in the area.

There were no injuries reported.

40.650806 -107.101999